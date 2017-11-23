ISL LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Football Match: Thrilling encounter in offing as both teams desperately target a win

ISL Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Thrilling encounter in offing as both teams desperately target a win

ISL Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: It is match 7 of ISL 2017, and Chennaiyin FC will welcome NorthEast United FC to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Although the hosts lost their opening match of the campaign, they still showed the quality that the team has when they forged a strong fightback in the second half of their opening encounter against FC Goa. Chennai lost 3-2. The Highlanders, on the other hand, will be disappointed not to have bagged maximum points in their season opener against debutants Jamshedpur FC. A combination of profligacy in front of goal and their inability to take advantage of an extra man late on meant that they had to settle for a draw. So far, in head to head record NorthEast United FC lead with three wins and two draws in their six encounters. The home team may start with a traditional 4-4-2 formation, keeping Raphael Augusto at the heart of the action, with Jeje Lalpekhlua as the focal point in attack. Meanwhile, the Highlanders will most probably lineup in an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, giving leverage to Marcinho.

6:32 pm: KEY PLAYER- Chennaiyin FC

Raphael Augusto

The Brazilian remains one of Chennai’s most important players in the heart of midfield in what is his third season with the club. Calm with the ball at his feet, he has the ability to link play with his deft passes. A physical presence as well, he plays a pivotal role in breaking down opposition attacks before they reach the final third. He scored from the spot in the last match and will be looking to dominate the midfield area against NorthEast.

