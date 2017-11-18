ISL 2017 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Match: Guwahati dresses up for first match of the season

ISL 2017 LIVE NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Guwahati dresses up for first match of the season

On the second day of the Indian Super League 2017, debutants Jamshedpur FC will make a short trip to Guwahati, to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The opening ceremony of this season was a grand success and was followed by a hard-fought goalless draw between last season’s finalists Kerala Blasters and ATK. In today’s match, we will get the first look of the new side Jamshedpur FC. Interestingly, it has seven players in the squad who have previously placed for NorthEast United FC. Jamshedpur has some stellar Indian names on the team sheet like keeper Subrata Pal, defender Anas Edathodika and Mehtab Hossain. They will be supported by two ex-ATK players Tiri and Sameehg Doutie. On the other hand, NorthEast United have gone for a complete revamp of their squad from last season. They have made a couple of good signings in the form of Brazilian midfield duo of Adilson Goiano and Marcinho. Meanwhile, Luis Alfonso Paez of Colombia is set to give them the attacking impetus up front. Among Indian players, all eyes will be on Lalrindika Ralte.

Here are ISL 2017 LIVE NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC:

Jamshedpur FC:

Goalkeepers – Md Rafique, Ali Sardar, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subrata Paul.

Defenders – Anas Edathodika, Andre Bikey, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Robin Gurung, Sairuat Kima, Shouvik Ghosh, Yumnam Raju Mangang.

Midfielders – Bikash Jairu, Emerson Gomes de Moura, Mehtab Hossain, Sameehg Doutie, Souvik Chakrabarti, Trindade Goncalves.

Forwards – Ashim Biswas, Farukh Choudhary, Izu Azuka, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Kervens Belfort, Siddharth Singh, Sumeet Passi, Talla N’Diaye.

NorthEast United FC:

Goalkeepers – Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar, Rehenesh TP.

Defenders – Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Jose Goncalves, Mamadu Samba Cande, Martin Damian Diaz Pena, Nirmal Chettri, Reagan Keisham, Robert Lalthlamuana.

Midfielders – Adilson Goiano, Fanai Lalrempuia, Lalrindika Ralte, Malemngamba Meitei Kshetrimayum, Marcio de Souza Gregorio Junior, Rowllin Borges, Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam.

Forwards – Danilo Lopes Cezario, Halicharan Narzary, Luis Alfonso Paez, Odair Fortes, Seiminlen Doungel.