ISL LIVE Score, FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC Live Football Match: Stage set for Maharashtra derby

ISL 2017 LIVE Score, FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC: The in-form FC Pune City will take on Mumbai City FC in a high-voltage Maharashtrian derby.

The in-form FC Pune City will take on Mumbai City FC in a high-voltage Maharashtrian derby on Wednesday evening in Balewadi. Both teams lost their opening games, with Mumbai going down 0-2 to Bengaluru FC and Pune tasting a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Delhi Dynamos. However, the Maharashtra clubs made a strong comeback with victories, with Pune especially impressive in their 4-1 demolition of ATK in Kolkata. Pune coach Ranko Popovic said he was disappointed that his team couldn’t win their first game at home but at the same time, he was incredibly pleased with their showing against the defending champions. Mumbai will have to be cautious of the attacking threats of Pune City, especially Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho, who have both got two strikes each already. “The goals that they’ve scored came from very precise attacks. And when a team can do that, you have to make sure you don’t make mistakes because then they will punish you,” Mumbai City’s Alexandre Guimarães said during his pre-match press conference.

Here are FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC ISL LIVE Score Updates:

6:40 PM: Mumbai will not be able to take comfort in another home game since they travel to Kerala Blasters next while Pune can hope to capture the imagination of their fans with back-to-back matches at Balewadi.

6:20 PM: Mumbai City’s Alexandre Guimarães will have to be cautious of the attacking threats of Pune City, especially Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho, who have both got two strikes each already.

6:00 PM: The match between FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC will start at 8:00 pm in Belwadi.

FC Pune City:

Goalkeepers – Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders – Damir Grgic, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders – Adil Ahmed Khan, Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar

Forwards – Ashique Kuruniyan, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho

Mumbai City FC:

Goalkeepers – Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharja, Kunal Sawant

Defenders – Aiborlang Khongjee, Biswajit Saha, Davinder Singh, Gerson Vieira, Lalchhawnkima, Lucian Goian, Marcio Rosario, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Raju Eknath Gaikwad

Midfielders – Abhinash Ruidas, Achille Emana Edzimbi, Everton Santos, Leo Costa, Rakesh Oram, Sahil Tavora, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj, Thiago Nascimento Dos Santos, Zakeer Mundampara

Forwards – Balwant Singh Pranjal Bhumij Rafa Jordá