ISL 2017 LIVE Score, FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos LIVE Football Match

ISL 2017 LIVE Score, FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos LIVE: The fourth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 kicked off on Friday in Kochi. The glittering opening ceremony was followed by a dull opener between defending champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and Kerala Blasters. But the tournament picked up pace thereafter and now we are on Day 4 and match 5 and Delhi Dynamos will lock horns against Pune City FC at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune. Both the teams are playing their first match of the season and will eye for a win to start their campaign on a high. Delhi were the semifinalists of ISL 2016 whereas Pune finished their campaign at the sixth position. The Stallions (Pune FC) have one of the best attacks on paper and at home will want to give most of their key players an opportunity to shine in a 3-4-3 formation. Their key player last year’s golden boot winner Marcelino, whereas, the Lions (Delhi Dynamos) are likely to implement a 4-2-3-1 formation with target-man Kalu Uche up front. The supporting trio behind him may feature a combination of Romeo Fernandes, Jeroen Lumu and Seityasen Singh.

6:44 pm: This is the Head to Head: FC Pune City 1-3 Delhi Dynamos FC. 2 draws

6:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the clash between Pune City FC and Delhi Dynamos. It is their season opener and both the teams would like to have a positive start to their campaign.