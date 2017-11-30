ISL LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Football Match

ISL 2017 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC are on a winning streak.

ISL 2017 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: In match 12 of Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa will cross swords against Bengaluru FC in their first home game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today. The Gaurs head into the contest on the back of a 2-1 setback at the hands of Mumbai City FC in a match that could have gone either way. Goa will need to be more compact at the back against Bengaluru than they were in their previous two matches if they want a positive result from the encounter. Meanwhile, the Blues, made are the high-fliers in their debit season, picking up six points from two matches. A comprehensive 4-1 rout of Delhi Dynamos FC last time around proved that they possess one of the most lethal attacking units, which will make today’s encounter more intriguing with both the sides keen to make their mark in the final third. Albert Roca, coach of Bengaluru FC will probably stick to his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation, which offers his side plenty of width whereas FC Goa’s coach Sergio Lobera will most likely implement his preferred attack-minded 4-3-3 formation and look to take the game to the visitors.

Here are FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Updates:

6:32 pm: Here are FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE commentary. Albert Roca, coach of Bengaluru FC will probably stick to his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation, which offers his side plenty of width whereas FC Goa’s coach Sergio Lobera will most likely implement his preferred attack-minded 4-3-3 formation and look to take the game to the visitors.