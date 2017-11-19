ISL 2017 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai FC Live Football Match: Sunil Chhetri to kick-start his season

ISL 2017 LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai FC: Sunil Chhetri to kick-start his season

Sunday marks an important day for Bengaluru FC as the team led by Sunil Chhetri will make its first-ever appearance in the Indian Super League against Mumbai FC. Unlike other teams, Bengaluru FC has managed to form a strong nucleus with a number of its key players doing well in the recent past. Now 33, Sunil Chettri will understandably lead this team and will be expected to score every time he takes the field. Chhetri will have the support of Lenny Rodrigues and Alwyn George in the midfield. They also signed Nicolas ‘Miku’ Flores from Spain’s top flight and he will be giving a tough competition to Chettri for the strike’s spot in the playing XI. On the other hand, last year’s semi-finalists, Mumbai FC have a completely new look team. They have a good set of Indian players like Balwant Singh, Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya and Abinash Ruidas. Among foreign recruits, all eyes will be on Romanian Lucian Goian and Gerson Vieira (a former teammate of Neymar) who will form Mumbai’s defence.

Here are ISL 2017 LIVE Updates for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai FC:



Bengaluru FC:

Goalkeepers – Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders – Colin Abranches, John Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Zohmingliana Ralte.

Midfielders – Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, Boithang Haokip, Eduardo García Martin, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Udanta Kumam.

Forwards – Alwyn George, Braulio Nobrega, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Mumbai City FC:

Goalkeepers – Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharja, Kunal Sawant.

Defenders – Aiborlang Khongjee, Biswajit Saha, Davinder Singh, Gerson Vieira, Lalchhawnkima, Lucian Goian, Marcio Rosario, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Raju Eknath Gaikwad.

Midfielders – Abhinash Ruidas, Achille Emana Edzimbi, Everton Santos, Leo Costa, Rakesh Oram, Sahil Tavora, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj, Thiago Nascimento Dos Santos, Zakeer Mundampara.

Forwards – Balwant Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafa Jorda