Live score and updates: India A vs England, Skipper MS Dhoni’s final appearance as captain!

MS Dhoni being felicitated by CCI at the Brabourne Stadium. (Photo courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

1:50 PM: India: 14/0 (4 overs)

Mandeep Singh smashes Willey through the covers to ease down the pressure. The youngster from Punjab got off to a tentative start but that boundary will help his confidence.

1:30 PM: Mandeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are out to bat, Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for England.

Strong words from MS Dhoni at toss. The former India captain says that he will continue to captain in the IPL and also Jharkhand in the domestic cricket. He also thanked the fans for having his back.

Cricket club of India felicitates MS Dhoni ahead of the match for his contribution to Indian cricket as the captain.

1:00 PM: Captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss for England and opts to bowl first.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

India A (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra