LIVE – India vs West Indies 5th ODI, Live Cricket Score Updates: Series at stake in Kingston, Jamaica

India vs West Indies 5th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli needs to decide on Yuvraj Singh’s fitness and has to take a call on Rishabh Pant.

LIVE – India vs West Indies 5th ODI: A battle that looked like a formality for the Indian cricket team a week ago, has now turned into a fight for pride. Virat Kohli and Co were in a comfortable position after taking a lead of 2-0 before a spirited West Indian side made a dramatic comeback in the last match to keep the series alive. Captain Jason Holder led from the front picking up a five-wicket haul as Windies successfully defended 189/9 in the fourth ODI in Antigua. The action has now shifted to the Sabina Park, Kingston. Moreover, there are a couple of serious concerns for Virat Kohli to address. The Indian captain needs to find the right role for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who crawled his way to slowest half-century by an Indian player in last 16 years. Also, the team management needs to decide on Yuvraj Singh’s fitness and has to take a call on Rishabh Pant.

Playing Conditions – The Last match was played on a slow track and scoring runs turned out to be tough. However, the conditions are likely to be better in Kingston but there are chances of rain as well.

Here is India vs West Indies 5th ODI, Live Cricket Score:

Here are the squads:

India – Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Windies – Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins, Sunil Ambris