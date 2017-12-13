India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Ind vs SL Live Updates: Hosts look to level series

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah needs to find an answer to his no-ball problem as it has already cost India on more than one occasion.

Thisara Perera, in his second match as Sri Lankan captain, is already close to creating history. Under him, Sri Lanka can win its first ODI series in India since 1997 if, they can defeat the Indian team at Mohali today. Men in blue, led by Rohit Sharma looked near perfect before the start of India vs Sri Lanka series but Dharamshala exposed their weakness badly. The top-order struggled against the new ball and even though the team management thinks of Ajinkya Rahane purely as an opening batsman, it won’t be a bad option to play him at number three. The conditions in Mohali are expected to be same as in Dharamshala, presenting a stern test for the Indian batsmen. The bowlers did reasonably well to defend the low total in the last game but the management would be expecting more from Hardik Pandya who is struggling to fill in as the third fast-bowler. Jasprit Bumrah needs to find an answer to his no-ball problem as it has already cost India on more than one occasion. The management can also opt for an extra seamer in place of a spinner, given the conditions. Rain is expected in the latter half of the day and can play spoilsport.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.