India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: Kolkata promises good wicket

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: The Indian cricket team will look to extend its dominance over Sri Lanka over the next three weeks, with the first Test of the three-match series starting in Eden Gardens, Kolkata today. Led by Virat Kohli, the same Indian team had whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats, only a couple of months back. Now, the islanders who haven’t won a single Test in 16 appearances over 35 years (they first played in India in 1982) face another uphill task of trying to beat India. The visitors have landed here with an inexperienced side led by Dinesh Chandimal who will bank heavily on Angelo Mathews and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath – the two senior members who were part of the side which travelled here in 2009. India, on the other hand, face a bit of selection dilemma. If Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay open the batting, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, there will be only one spot left to grab, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul competing for it. In fact, both these men might have to sit out if the team management decides to play with five specialist bowlers and make Ravichandran Ashwin bat at number 6 (something he did remarkably well last season). As far as the fast bowlers go, one out of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar might end up warming the bench.

7:50 am: India had inflicted on Sri Lanka, a humiliating 9-0 whitewash across three formats even as they bounced back to secure a surprise 2-0 win against Pakistan in the UAE.

7:30 am: There is a possibility of rain threat after home team’s morning practice session was called off after a spell of shower.

7:23 am: India would look to continue their ruthless streak while Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series, starting today.

7:10 am: Asked about the Eden Gardens wicket which has a fair amount of grass on it, Kohli said they don’t wait for conditions to play in their favour but develop their game for different kind of conditions.

6:55 am: Sri Lanka will play five bowlers against India and experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews will bat at No.4, skipper Dinesh Chandimal said on Wednesday ahead of the first cricket Test here.

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dinesh Chandimal(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dasun Shanaka, Roshen Silva.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.