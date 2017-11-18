India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara drops anchor

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test at Eden Gardens Kolkata, Ind vs SL live score. (PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: What could have been a superb game of cricket has been reduced to a frustrating encounter by Kolkata rain. Despite India’s horrific start, the 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka promised so much on a green top wicket, with the hosts having three world-class fast-bowlers in the playing XI. On day 2, India faced a massive task of recovering from an embarrassing situation of 17/3. However, Dasun Shanaka’s dibbly-dobblies pushed the hosts further back as Sri Lanka got rid of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in 21 overs that were bowled on day 2. At Lunch, India had laboured to 74 for 5, largely helped by some debatable bowling changes. Cheteshwar Pujara is the only man who has stood up against Sri Lankan pacers, scoring 47 runs. He holds the key in this match, given that we rain allows the players stay on the field. Wriddhiman Saha, on the other hand, struggled scoring just 6 runs from 22 balls. But, we all know what the local boy can do and he only needs to hang in with Pujara to take India to a respectable score. The first target in morning would be to ensure that no wickets are lost in the first session. The live cricket score is 74/5.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

7:30 am: The day 2 game came to a stand still after the rains continued for the second day. Take a look at the video:

That’s all folks. No more play possible due to the rains here in Kolkata. #TeamIndia 74/5 at the end of Day 2 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/DvDaQQMyYt — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

7:00 am: The game had to be stopped on day 2 due to the incessant rains in Kolkata. Team India is at 74/5 at the end of Day 2.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs:

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.