India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: Pujara, Rahane eye resurgence

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Between them, Rahane and Pujara have enough experience to bow India out of this situation. (AP)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: Only 11.5 overs were bowled on day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata but those 71 balls were enough to put the Indian cricket team on backfoot. The conditions were tough for batting due to the heavy downpour and poor shot selection didn’t help India’s cause either. Suranga Lakmal moved the ball both ways on a green top wicket and rocked the top-order. KL Rahul got out off the first ball of the match and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan followed soon. Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scoreboard and was dismissed for a duck, fifth time this year. At stumps, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease with the scoreboard reading 17/3. Between them, Rahane and Pujara have enough experience to bow India out of this situation but day 2 will be a test of character more than skills. Remember, this is the last recognised batting pair for India, with all-rounder Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to follow. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar can score some useful runs but Rahane and Pujara will have to do bulk of the scoring. The match will begin at 9:15 AM, 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time to cover up the overs lost on day 1.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

6:45 am: India struggled with rain, bad light and Sri Lanka’s bowlers as it went to stumps at 17-3 Thursday on Day 1 of the first test.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs:

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.