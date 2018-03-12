India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 4th T20, Nidahas Trophy Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co eye crucial win

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma eye for win.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score 4th T20I: Indian team-led by Rohit Sharma will look to carry the winning momentum after their win against Bangladesh when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial encounter in the Nidahas Trophy. All the three teams- India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are have played two matches and have won a match each and are currently levelled. So India would be eyeing to take a giant stride towards the final with a win over Sri Lanka today. Rohit will be keen on returning to form. The interim captain is possibly the most prolific white ball player after Virat Kohli and he sure would like to do justice to it. He will like to score heavily to get his confidence back as he frets on whether he could give Rishabh Pant another game in the tournament. Touted as Dhoni’s successor, Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. Notably, with someone like KL Rahul on the bench, time is running out of Pant. Rahul’s presence gives the selectors an option to use him as an opener or number four, while choosing to drop Pant from the playing XI. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would be smarting from the shocking loss to Bangladesh. The Tigers pulled off a memorable record chase to leave Lankan in shock, with a spectacular 72 off 35 balls innings by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates:

6:10 pm: Kusal Perera has scored four fifties in seven T20Is since the start of 2017 at a strike rate of 153. His two scores so far in the series read 66 and 74.

6:05 pm:

Under a slight cloud cover and under wraps at the moment the R Premadasa stadium. Stay tuned for further updates as we await a weather check #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8TQrCJhAjB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2018

6:00 pm: In his last ten T20I innings, Rohit Sharma has reached 30 only once – 118 against Sri Lanka in Indore. In the other nine innings combined, he has managed only 106 runs including two ducks.

Here India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.