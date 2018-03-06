India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs SL 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy Updates: Rohit Sharma loses toss, SL opts to bowl

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score 1st T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma to lead India against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score 1st T20I: After a successful South African tour, a relatively inexperienced Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20 of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. The selectors decided to rest the experienced players and send ‘Youngistan’ led by Rohit Sharma for this tournament which also involves Bangladesh. In the absence of players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, this will be a golden chance for youngsters like Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, among others to showcase their talent. With 12 months left for the 2019 ICC ODI World, this will also be an important series for Suresh Raina. On the other hand, injuries have taken the front seat for the hosts before the start of the series as Asela Gunaratne, Shehan Madushanka and Angelo Mathews were ruled out.

The team will heavily depend on the experience of Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga and Thisara Perera to produce some high-quality cricket. The return of Kusal Perera, who missed Bangladesh T20Is due to injury, will also be an advantage for the hosts. The conditions will be humid and the players will have a hard time out on the field. However, the conditions are likely to stay good for batting and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Pitch report now: Plenty of dead grass right through the 22 yards. The ball will skid through. “As a batsman, you’ll be licking your lips on this flat pitch,” says Brett Lee. Enough said.

6:30 pm: As the toss nears I feel that India would find it hard to select their playing XI. Dinesh Karthik will tussle with Pant for the wicketkeeper’s spot. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaydev Unadkat are likely to return to the XI despite being left out for the third T20I in Cape Town. Sundar will compete with Hooda for the allrounder’s spot, while KL Rahul, who hasn’t played a T20I since December 2017, might get a game in the absence of key players.

6:20 pm: Form guide

Sri Lanka: WWLLL

India: WLWWW

6:13 pm: Lot of intensity during practice on the eve of the 1st game of the Nidahas Trophy. An exciting contest awaits here in Colombo.

Lot of intensity during practice on the eve of the 1st game of the Nidahas Trophy. An exciting contest awaits here in Colombo.

Here India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.