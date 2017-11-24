India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: Debutant Vijay Shankar is a balanced, composed cricketer says Virat Kohli

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Indian Test cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session in Nagpur. (AP)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Ind vs SL Live Updates: After a thrilling encounter in Kolkata, the action now shifts to Nagpur as India takes on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of the three-match series. The last match played at this venue was a low-scoring affair, with 215 made by India being the highest score of the match. However, we would be surprised if a similar wicket is prepared for this encounter, given that India is looking to prepare for the South Africa series. Despite the grass on the wicket, Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal believes that it will assist the spinners. Going by that statement, we can hope that life will be easier for the batsmen. As far as the team combination goes, Murali Vijay is certain to replace Shikhar Dhawan who is missing out due to personal reasons. Apart from him, India can also bring in Vijay Shankar in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shankar will not only act as the third seamer but will also add depth to India’s batting. We are expecting five sunny days in Nagpur, with maximum temperature in mid-30s. So, there is no fear of rain and we should have uninterrupted play.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

8:10 am: WATCH what Virat Kohli has to say about the packed calendar for the Indian cricket team.

‘Ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario’ Read more: http://t.co/VbZLXylVXn #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/dXFceY97Ur — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 23, 2017

8:00 am: WATCH NOW: What Virat Kohli has to say about the new all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Vijay Shankar has been consistent and has earned his spot in the squad – Virat Kohli on India’s latest addition in the squad #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/fqvjfVVFkP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2017

7:50 am: Virat Kohli now the only batsman in international cricket to average 50+ in all three formats.

Virat Kohli now the only batsman in international cricket to average 50+ in all three formats.

Tests: 50.12

ODIs: 55.74

T20Is: 52.86#INDvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 21, 2017

7:40 am: Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal believes that the grass on the wicket in Nagpur will help the spinners.

7:30 am: The 26-year-old all-rounder Vijay Shankar is going to make debut for the Indian test cricket team. Vijay plays for India ‘A’ and has been an integral part of IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

7:20 am: In the first test match of the series against Sri Lanka, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli scored his 50 international hundred. 18 hundred in test cricket and 32 in one-day international games.

7:10 am: On Thursday, Indian test cricket captain Virat Kohli while slamming the BCCI said, “As usual cramped for time, which I think we needed to assess in future as well because we very easily assess the team when going abroad but we don’t look at how many days we have got to prepare before we go to a particular place to play.”

7:00 am: The second test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 09:30 am in Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test squads:

India – Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar.

Sri Lanka – Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva.