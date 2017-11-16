India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test day 1 highlights: Ind 17/3 at stumps

Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Led by Virat Kohli, the same Indian team had whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats, only a couple of months back.

India vs Sri Lanka, Cricket Score, 1st Test Kolkata: The Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal is surely the man of the moment. He has crippled the Indian batting order by taking three big wickets. Sri Lanka has brought India on the back foot giving three quick losses. Earlier, after almost four hours of wait, we finally had the toss. Dinesh Chandimal decided to bowl first on a green top wicket. Virat Kohli said that he would have done the same. India is playing five specialist bowlers in the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami play as three quicks along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian cricket team will look to extend its dominance over Sri Lanka over the next three weeks, with the first Test of the three-match series starting in Eden Gardens, Kolkata today. Led by Virat Kohli, the same Indian team had whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats, only a couple of months back. Now, the islanders who haven’t won a single Test in 16 appearances over 35 years (they first played in India in 1982) face another uphill task of trying to beat India. The visitors have landed here with an inexperienced side led by Dinesh Chandimal who will bank heavily on Angelo Mathews and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath – the two senior members who were part of the side which travelled here in 2009. India, on the other hand, face a bit of selection dilemma. The score is 17/3.

4: 26 PM: Play on day 1 called off due to bad light. Indian scoreboard lies at 17 for the loss of 3 wickets at stumps.

4: 03 PM: India Vs Sri Lanka: Indian Scoreboard: 17/3 after 11.5 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara 8 (43) and Ajinkya Rahane 0 (5).

3: 37 PM: Players walking back towards pavilion, bad light interrupts the play again.

3: 28 PM: In a big set back to India, skipper Virat Kohli goes for a duck. Suranga Lakmal unleashes fire, takes three crucial wickets.

3: 25 PM: India Vs Sri Lanka: After the end of 10 overs, Indian Scoreboard: 17/2. Virat Kohli yet to get off the mark.

3: 20 PM: The game resumes after a brief span of rain showers. Sri Lankan bowlers giving tough time to Indian batsmen.

3: 11 PM: The rain has stopped and the match may resume soon. The ground covers have also been taken off.

2: 44 PM: Indian Scoreboard: 17/2, Overs- 8.2, Virat Kohli 0 (6), Cheteshwar Pujara 8 (32)

2: 28 PM: India Vs Sri Lanka: Match interrupted due to rain, ground staff covers up the field.

2: 25 PM: Play stopped due to bad light. Players walk out of the field.

2: 20 PM: Virat Kohli comes to bat. Sri Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal clinches two crucial wickets for his side.

2: 14 PM: India lose its second wicket. Shikhar Dhawan loses wicket after scoring just 8 runs.

2: 12 PM: After the end of 6 overs, India manages to put 13 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of 1 wicket. The current run rate is 2.44.

2:02 PM: An interesting conversation there between Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha.

2:00 PM: After 3 overs, India is at 2/1. The game plan is simple, don’t play strokes against the new ball and leave anything outside the off-stump. Pujara has done it well so far, can Dhawan follow?

1:57 PM: The Sri Lankan bowlers are giving a tough time to the Indian batsmen. Pujara has faced 12 balls so far and is yet to get off the mark.

1:52 PM: First run on the board and it comes from Shikhar Dhawan’s bat. The conditions are really tough for batting. At the moment, it is about surviving.

1:50 PM: India – 0/0

Cheteshwar Pujara – 0 (5)

Shikhar Dhawan – 0 (0)

1:45 PM: OUT! What an anti-climax this has proved out to be. KL Rahul is out on the first ball of the match. This is a disastrous start for the Indian cricket team. Pujara is the new man in.

1:35 PM: This is unbelievable. The players were out but even before Shikhar Dhawan would have taken the strike, it started raining again. The players were rushed back without a single ball being bowled. And, the covers are back on.

1:30 PM: Good afternoon folks! We are finally live for the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are out in the middle. VVS Laxman rings the bell and Ganguly can been seen smiling.

1:12 PM: here is what happened at the toss:

1:05 PM: No place for Rohit Sharma and Murali Vijay in India’s playing XI as Virat Kohli has decided to start with just 5 specialist batsmen.

1:00 PM: So, that’s the update from the middle. Dinesh Chadimal won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kohli said that he is ready for the challenge.

12:55 PM: We finally have a good news. The toss is set to take place at 1:00 PM. The match will start soon. Let’s hope that the rain stays away.

12:30 PM: So, there we are. Another inspection scheduled 15 minutes from now. Make yourself a coffee, take a quick nap if you want, this is taking a while.

UPDATE – Most of the covers are off and the ground staff working in full flow. Next inspection at 12.45 IST #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HKvwKHlOtc — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2017

11:50 AM: The covers are completely off but there is no sun. There will be another inspection at 12:10 PM. The ground staff is doing everything possible to get the match started. Stay tuned!

10:55 AM: The rain has stopped, at least for the moment. The covers are coming off but we are still not sure how long it will stay like that.

10:08 AM: It is drizzling once again Kolkata. Looks like we are set for a long day, with lots of breaks. This is unfortunate.

9:00 AM: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Eden Gardens

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.