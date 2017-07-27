LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2, Cricket Score Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara eyes 200 as India all set for big first inning total

A dominating start for India on Day 1 of the Galle Test, all thanks to superb knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara.

A dominating start for India on Day 1 of the Galle Test, all thanks to superb knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. If Dhawan’s 190 was all aggression, Pujara was the anchor in two 100 plus stands – a record 253-run second wicket association with Dhawan and an unbeaten 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane. India ends the day one shy of 400, having scored at 4.43. A day thoroughly dominated by the visitors and they’ll be looking to continue in the same vein tomorrow. Meanwhile, while talking to the media Dhawan said,”There was not much spin so I thought to attack spinners and get maximum runs.” He added,”Was disappointed that I could not get to a double century, but on the other hand satisfied that I got 190.” India captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, went cheap for three in eight balls. Abhinav Mukund also failed to perform and went early for 12 from 26 deliveries.

Live Cricket Score of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2:

Teams:

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Manthews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara