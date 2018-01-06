India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test day 2 Live Updates: Can Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma rescue Ind?

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s perennnial weakness outside the off-stump was once again exposed as blue brigade were in deep trouble at 28 for 3.

India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test day 2 Live Updates: After South Africa was dismissed for a modest 286 on the opening day of the first cricket Test, the beginning was not worth mentioning for the Indian side as well since skipper Virat Kohli’s perennnial weakness outside the off-stump was once again exposed as blue brigade were in deep trouble at 28 for 3. Murali Vijay (1) flashed at an away going delivery from Philander while Shikhar Dhawan (16) found Steyn’s pace too hot to handle going for a pullshot on a delivery that climbed on him. Skipper Kohli (5), who has had serious problems with moving deliveries on the ‘fourth stump’ found Morkel getting one to rear from back of the length with a shade away movement. On the second day, the Indian side stands at very crucial position after losing some key players within the 15 overs. The live score is 37/3.

Here are India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates:

2:30 pm: Steyn to Pujar and that’s a lovely FOUR!!! First boundary of the morning. Was a cross-seamer from Steyn.

2:18 pm: Its high time when Pujara and Rohit Sharma rather than dodging the balls have to start thinking about getting some runs on the scorecard. Pujara at 5(30) and Rohit at 2 (20)

2:09 pm: Philander to Pujara, the 13th over ends with a tight maiden over, Pujara is batting at 5 and Rohit Sharma is on 0.

2:00 pm: The day 2 game has begun and Dale Steyn had no luck with the ball. The 12 over ended with a maiden and no wickets.

1:55 pm: We are expecting some gritty play by Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, match to begin shortly, stay tuned for regular updates.

1:30 pm: India at this juncture is in a rather precarious state since the South African pacers haven’t even started finding the rhythm with the game and already the 3 wickets have been lost. The wickets were taken off balls that didn’t really seem as threatening. Therefore, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma nd Cheteswar Pujara to sail the team past a decent total.

1:00 pm: Coming from a long injury lay-off, Dale Steyn was in no mood to lay off on the first day and took a crucial wicket from the Indian side. India will try to save their wickets and go past the total of the Proteas. India trail by 258 runs at this juncture.

12:50 pm: India were tottering at 28 for three in their first innings in reply to South Africa’s 286 all out at stumps on the first day of the opening cricket Test.

12:30 pm: Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara should look to score some quick runs as the second session could perhaps be the best time in the day to bat. India are still 258 runs behind the South African total, and India would definitely want to get past that score.

Here are India vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa – Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.