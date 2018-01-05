India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test day 1 Live Updates: Faf du Plessis opts to bat first; Jasprit Bumrah debuts, Ajinkya Rahane dropped

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and company look forward to breaking the South Africa Test match jinx.

The South African team has won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli led team India takes on South Africa in what will be its first real challenge in last few years. Ranked number 1 in the ICC Test rankings, the Indian cricket team has not lost a bilateral series in last two years. India is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and the hosts will use the same pitch tactics they did in 2015 to ensure that record doesn’t change. However, the current Indian side looks far more balanced and has the experience of playing South African conditions. The thing that works in India’s favour this time is that they have a bowling attack that is capable enough to pick 20 wickets, particularly in conditions that will aid the seamers. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will add balance to the side while in Wriddhiman Saha, the team has one of the best wicketkeepers around.

For South Africa, life has come full circle since the 2015 tour of India. They lost a few years to injuries, some to kolpak deals, AB de Villiers missed most of the matches, a number of captains were changed but finally, they have everyone fit, available and refreshed.

Here are India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates:

1:50 PM: Jaspreet Bumrah is making his debut in the Internation Test cricket in today’s match while Ajinkya Rahane, who is also the vice-captain, has been dropped from the playing 11.

1:35 PM: The South African captain has won the toss and chose to bat. South African skipper Faf said, “We will have a bat. The wicket is slow and it will get better to bat on as the day wears on. I don’t look too much into stats. The conditions have changed over the last two years.”

1:20 PM: A very good afternoon folks. The pitch is ready and so are the teams. The toss will take place shortly.

Here are India vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa – Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel