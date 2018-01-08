India vs South Africa LIVE cricket score, 1st Test day 4 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami strikes again, sends Rabada back to pavillion

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa.

India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test day 4 Live Updates: After weather misbehaved on Day 3 of the Test match between India and South Africa, Day 4 will see the Proteas continue with their second innings. The play at the end of day two saw the South Africans score well runs to build a sizeable lead over India as they reached 65 for two wickets. However, the South African side suffered a big blow as Dale Steyn was injured and has been ruled out of the series against India. At the crease are Hashim Amla and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada as of now and the duo will like to continue to hit runs. South Africa has a lead of 142 runs with eight second-innings wickets. India in their first innings was bowled out for 209. For India, it was Hardik Pandya who took charge in the first innings and scored 93 runs which helped the team cross the threshold of 200 runs. India ended their innings with 77 runs behind the Proteas. However, on Day 4, Indian side will like to take control and that can happen only if it takes quick wickets in order to make any dent in the South African batting line up. This can well happen as the conditions are ideal for swing bowling!

The LIVE score is 81 for 4 wickets after 28 overs!

Here are India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates:

2:40 PM: Proteas have been in a sticky position with Bhuvi replacing Bumrah.

SA find themselves in a sticky situation with the loss of two wicket already this morning. India’s bowlers have offered nothing and have had good control. Change of bowling with Bumrah replacing B Kumar at the Wynberg End. SA 73/4 Lead 150 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ZCHpikauI7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

2:33 PM: Mohammed Shami to Rabada, OUT, Edged and Kohli takes it. The India captain moves to his right from second slip and snaps it up in front of Pujara at first slip. Shami digs it shorter and gets it to tail away outside off, Rabada is squared up. He flaps a catch behind. Shami reaps reward for attacking the outside edge. Both batsmen from day two have been dismissed early on day four

WICKET | Shami strikes again and this time its the wicket of Rabada (5) who is caught by Kohli at second slip. SA 73/4 #SAVIND pic.twitter.com/JIUQfqNJCq — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

2:27 PM: It is a beautiful backdrop for the fans to look out for.

Cricket fans we’re pleased to alert you that we’ll have some action out on the field today #SAvsIND #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/nsnkxrB7mZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

2:25 PM: Though it’s too early to judge.. the Indian bowlers appear to be more on the money and the intensity seems high considering that Shami always ambles in for his first spell and starts picking up towards the end of the day.

2:40 PM: Mohammed Shami to Rabada, no run, Shami keeps threatening Rabada’s outside edge. He ventures wide of the crease, Rabada plays for the angle but Shami straightens it away.

2.10 PM: Beautifully bowled by Mohammad Shami. Amla did not anticipate the bounce from the pitch and was edged to Rohit Sharma on the slip.

2.07 PM: Wicket! India takes the third and crucial wicket of Hashim Amla. Amla gone for four runs. South Africa now 66 for three wickets.

2.04 PM: Rohit Sharma takes the catch of Hashim Amla, decision pending with Third Umpire, Hashim Amla’s fate underway!

2.00 PM: The match is underway.

1.45 PM: The sun is out and we will have extended sessions today to make up for the lost time yesterday. 98 overs to be bowled in the day.

1.30 PM: Not a single ball was bowled on Day 3 of the first test match between India and South Africa.