India vs New Zealand Cricket Score, 3rd T20 Ind vs NZ Highlights: Virat Kohli and men beat Kiwis by 6 runs

India beat New Zealand.

Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened for India but were sent back to the pavillion cheap. Although Virat Kohli did try to steady the inning however, the pressure of making a big total sure did take a toll on him as he too could not make a big impact. Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey sure did help India post a defendable total of 68 runs. It took more than three years for international cricket to arrive in Kerala but it’s finally here, with base moving from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, which is set to become the 50th international venue in the country. The series is nicely set with both sides winning a match each. India tried its new policy of playing with five specialist bowlers + Hardik Pandya and is likely to stick with it for the last match.

Here are India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 highlights:



11:25 PM: Virat Kohli receives the winner’s trophy. Team India celebrate and pose for a team photograph.

11:20 PM: Bumrah gets man of the series and man of the match awards.

11:15 PM: Even though it was a low scoring eight-over match, it was quite exciting for both teams.

11:09 PM: The Indian side can go places, says Ravi Shastri, in connversation with Sanjay Manjerekar on Star Sports 1.

11:05 PM: With this win, India win the series 2-1.

10: 58 PM: India beat New Zealand by runs.

10:55 PM: That is big and Kane Williamson just breathed some life into the game.

10:54 PM:Hardik Pandya to bowl the last ball. Will he do it?

10:51 PM: Bumrah to de Grandhomme, 1 bye, the slower delivery outside off, bounces extra and beats de Grandhomme’s bat, but Bruce calls him through. Good awareness. The bye nearly results in a run-out.

10:48 PM: A couple of boundaries would surely bring the pressure in for India. But New Zealand has failed to do any damage.

10:46 PM: The dead overs specialist Bumrah is handed with the opportunity and he strikes in his very first delivery.

10:45 PM: NZ need 29 runs in 12 balls.

10:43 PM: Pressure over Kiwis continues to build with asking run-rate.

10:39 PM: Kuldeep Yadav to Phillips, OUT.

10:38 PM: Kuldeep Yadav to Williamson, OUT, a direct hit from Pandya and Williamson is gone. Lots of flight, Williamson comes down, can’t quite muscle a heave over the infield. Hits it to Pandya at midwicket, who picks up and hits the stumps down at the bowler’s end. Williamson had given up.

10:30 PM: Kumar to Phillips, FOUR.

10:28 PM: India and New Zealand are giving their everything. Who will win? No idea. The match is still even with the ball slipping into Kiwis court.

10:26 PM: Bumrah to Munro, OUT, superb catch from Rohit this time. Good length around off and middle, Munro comes at Bumrah, looking to go over mid-on, but the ball skews off the outside half. Rohit runs back, keeps his eyes on the ball even as his body is trailing behind the trajectory. He sticks out both hands, and don’t ask me how, but holds on, the ball in his fingertips almost.

10:22 PM: Kumar to Guptill, OUT, fantastic comeback from Bhuvneshwar, another slower ball on off, Guptill looks to clear his front leg and smash the ball over midwicket, but he does not make contact. It’s on off, and the ball’s path is unhindered. Poor shot, but he didn’t waste too many.

10:19 PM: Kiwis begin chase, eye to clinch series

10:12 PM: India set target of 68 runs

If India can keep the sixess down, they might stand a chance. That is why the overs from the wrist spinners will be important. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

Having said that, won’t be surprised to see Pandya bowling quickish cutters http://t.co/hhBFR1nmAZ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

10:02 PM: Boult to Pandey, OUT, superb fielding. A short cutter on middle and off, Pandey sits back and wallops a pull towards long-on. Santner runs towards his left, and as he is losing balance (with both his feet off the ground and falling away), he throws the ball to de Grandhomme, who had the game awareness to move close to long-on. Santner still kept his balance and threw the ball straight to de Grandhomme. Stunning stuff.

10:00 PM: Santner to Pandya, SIX.

9:56 PM: Sodhi to Iyer, OUT.

9:55 PM: It is a tough match for both the teams. There is only one thing in the mind of the batsmen and that is to either go big or go home.

This is not an easy track to bat on at all. Ball stopping and bouncing. 80 might be a really good score — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

9:51 PM: Sodhi to Kohli, OUT, taken at deep midwicket. Silence befalls Thiruvananthapuram. It’s quick, it’s short and Kohli sees an opportunity for six more. He goes back and pulls to deep midwicket, hits in the air, all along looking to clear the boundary, but he doesn’t get enough power behind that. Straight to the fielder, reverse-cupped catch. Not a bad innings at all.

9:45 PM: Virat Kohli starts firing, send the ball for six. It is the same Virat Kohli that we saw in Rajkot.

9:43 PM: Southee to Sharma, OUT, Santner takes another catch! Two in two. And this is another fine catch. Short down leg, another offcutter, Rohit is early through his pull, the ball goes in the air, flat towards Santner at deep square leg, who runs in, gets down and takes a sensational catch, with both hands low to the ground

9:40 PM: Southee to Dhawan, OUT, another offcutter, and Santner takes a good catch. Full outside off, cutting away, Dhawan runs down, but doesn’t get anyway close to the ball, the ball has enough room to slow down and move away from Dhawan. The ball goes up in the air, no distance. Santner runs back from point and takes a good catch, eyes on the ball till it’s in his hands

9:37 PM: Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan go all out from the very first ball. Well that is how it has to be with just 8 overs for each team. It will be all BOOM BOOM. I really wish Shahid Afridi could have embraced the the match with his BOOM BOOM batting.

9:35 PM: Santner to Sharma, no run, yikes, that’s a ripping cobra of a delivery. Good length on middle, the ball pitches, stops and rips away from the bat. An absolute jaffa.

9:34 PM: END OF OVER of one over with INDIA: 7/0.

9:25 PM: Boult to Dhawan, FOUR, comes charging again, full delivery outside off, Dhawan runs down and looks to go over the off side, a better option but the ball skews off the outside half towards third man again, to Sodhi’s left. He can’t quite get across.

9:21 PM: NEW ZEALAND XI: Martin Guptill, C Munro, Kane Williamson, T Bruce, G Phillips, H Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, T Southee, I Sodhi, T Boult.

INDIA XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

9:20 PM: NZ: Milne out, Southee in.

IND: Axar, Siraj out; Pandey, Kuldeep in.

9:15 PM: Kiwis win the toss, opt to bowl.

New Zealand wins the toss, elects to bowl first #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/mWwN0Yv0YV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

9:10 PM: As per the rule, 4 bowlers to bowl 2 overs each.

So 8 overs. Start at 2130. Toss at 21.15. As per new rules, 4 bowlers bowl 2 overs each — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

8:54 PM: Inspection of the pitch at 9 PM. It looks like it willanbe a 8 over game.

Looking good now. Hopefully an 8 over game? Great atmosphere here, deserve to get a game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

8:30 PM: Covers are off, match to start soon.

UPDATE: The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off now #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

8:09 PM: We have started to lose overs officially now. For every 4 minutes lost, we will lose one over.

8:05 PM: Those 30-odd groundstaff are back with their buckets, sponges and wipers. The lightest of drizzles is still on, the music is still blaring but the crowd has gone quiet now as the wait continues.

Love the energy of the ground staff here, actually running to take the covers off. Ensuring that no extra time needed once the drizzle stops — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

8:00 PM: As it continues to drizzle match to get shorten.

Very gentle drizzle, super soppers out. Needs to stop by around 9 for a 5 over game. (Cut-off we believe is 21.46) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

Huge cheer as ground staff enter the ground. Some of them wave to the crowd too! Still drizzling but good idea to get water off the covers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

7:55 PM: Although it is still drizzling, Virat Kohli seems to enjoy the time with some football.

7:50 PM: Not very much to add. The covers are firmly in place. The super-soppers seem to have stopped operating. I can also see more umbrellas up in the stands because it’s still drizzling.

7:43 PM: As the clock will strike 08:01 pm there will be a reduction of one over and with every four minutes an over will be omitted.

7:10 PM: As the teams wait for the match to start, Indian boys have come on the pitch to enjoy the weather.

#TeamIndia boys enjoying a game of football as rain plays spoilsport #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/iHsBBPoDKg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

7:01 PM: There hasn’t been much progress in the state of the outfield. The covers are still on. But the super-soppers are going around the outfield, some players have made their way onto the ground.

6:59 PM: The last time India lost a bilateral series at home was in 2015 against South Africa.

6:38 PM: Greenfield Stadium becomes the 19th venue to host a T20I in India.

6:28 PM: Toss has been delayed due to rain.

6:12 PM: It is a decider and India will want to win the match as it will help them to move up the table in ICC T20 rankings.

5:58 PM: As India and New Zealand is preparing itself for the match lets have a look how Virat Kohli’s birthday was celebrated.

5:50 PM: It is drizzling in the city right now but hoping that it does not spoil the tonight’s game.

Surely this drizzle isn’t going to ruin the occasion for the sports lovers of Kerala. So hoping we will get a nice game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

5:41 PM: Axar Patel warms up with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He even took to Twitter and gave a quirky caption to the picture.

Hard task to beat these two legends in a race. #triedmybest @BCCI pic.twitter.com/FE3PFZXTBS — Akshar patel (@akshar2026) November 6, 2017

5:41 PM: It is the first time a match is being played in this stadium.

Hello and welcome to the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum for the decider game #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/w5DKe0QjAA — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

Here are India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 squads:

India – Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand – Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.