India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Ind vs NZ Live Updates: Virat Kohli eyes another series win

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI Kanpur: Unlike the last few series, where the Indian cricket team has been brushing aside the oppnents, they now face take on New Zealand in a series decider. The visitors have fought hard in the first two matches and now, have a chance of beating India for the first time in a bliateral series at their own backyard. Out of all the venues of the tour, Kanpur might suit New Zealand the best. The Green Park Stadium is not known for producing green top wickets but the slightly chilling weather conditions will surely assist the pacers. It also means that Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had an outstanding game in Pune two days back, might be able to extract some help too. The last match was played in Kanpur in 2015 and back then, South Africa had defeated India after setting a target of 304. AB de Villiers’s unbeaten 104 was trumped by Rohit Sharma’s 150, but it wasn’t enough to take India over the line. So far in this series, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have looked off-colour and in Kanpur, will have a chance to shine. Dinesh Karthik’s half-century in the last game should earn him the number 4 spot, at least for this game but it won’t be a bad idea to promote MS Dhoni up the order, to provide him some extra playing time.

Here is India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI:

Here are India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI squads:

India – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane.

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Ish Sodhi, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry.