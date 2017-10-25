India vs New Zealand 2017 LIVE Score, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Updates: New Zealand win the toss, opt to bat first

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: The Kiwis played the Indian spinners well and if they are able to execute their ‘sweeping tactics’ again, it would be an interesting battle to watch.

For the first time in last 12 months, India face the threat of losing a bilateral series at home. Led by Virat Kohli, men in blue will take on New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune with the hope of having a better day at work than what they had in Mumbai. The Kiwis played the Indian spinners well and if they are able to execute their ‘sweeping tactics’ again, it would be an interesting battle to watch. As far as the team combination goes, India would like to stick to the same team. Number 4 still remains a problem in the batting order but Kedar Jadhav is likely to get a longer run on that position. As far as New Zealand goes, they might bring in Ish Sodhi as the fifth bowling option in place of Colin de Grandhomme who went for over run a ball. The visitors will be take a lot of confidence from the way Ross Taylor and Tom Latham batted in the last match and even the 48-run opening stand between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro was a huge positive for them. The conditions in Pune will remain humid and the players might struggle as the game progress.

Here is India vs New Zealand LIVE Score 2nd ODI:

1:20 PM: Playing XI, India : Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

1:10 PM: Playing XI, New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

1:09 PM: We wanted to field. It looks good batting surface. The condition is similar to the one we played against England: Kohli.

1:05 PM: We are going to bat first. Our performance was good in the last match but it is a new day and a new match: Williamson.

1:00 PM: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

12:55 PM: India Today TV said the video was shot last evening.

12:50 PM: The 68-year-old Salgaoncar is seen agreeing to tamper with the pitch to suit the requirements put forth by the reporter.

12:45 PM: Curator Pandurang Salgaoncar is seen and heard speaking to an undercover reporter, who poses as a bookie, while standing on the pitch of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the report said.

12:40 PM: The BCCI today suspended the curator of Pune’s cricket stadium after he was seen on a TV sting operation claiming that he could tamper with the pitch ahead of the second India-New Zealand ODI, PTI reports.

12:35 PM: This will the 100th match that the two teams will face each other.

12:30 PM: In the last match, despite a brilliant knock from the India skipper Virat Kohli (121), New Zealand’s Tom Latham and Ross Taylor joined hands to hand their team a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

12:29 PM: The pitch is fine. Looking forward to a good match: Harsha Bhogle

The pitch is fine. Looking forward to a good match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2017

12:25 PM: New Zealand, on the other hand, has ticked most of the boxes in the first match. Their top-order batsmen clicked and the bowlers also did a good job.

12:22 PM: Watch team India’s net practice here:

#TeamIndia members gear up for the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Pune #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O2kYNh5MEM — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2017

12:19 PM: We look at it as a big challenge right now. New Zealand competed exceptionally well, they had a fantastic partnership (in Mumbai) and they went on to win that game: Bharat Arun.

12:14 PM: Match starts at 1:30 PM today.

12:08 PM: India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun said to level the series is a challenge and the team is ready for it.

Here are India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI squads:

India – Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi.