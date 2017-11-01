India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st T20 Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Updates: Delhi ready for Ashish Nehra’s final date with cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st T20: This is Ashish Nehra’s last match as Men in Blue.

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st T20: It took 18 years for Ashish Nehra to be the talking point of a cricket match featuring team India as it turns out, it will also be his last international game. Despite giving so many match-winning performances over the years, Nehra was often overshadowed by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and in the recent times, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Nehra had requested for the reservation of a whole box to have his friends and family at the venue which means that he should definitely be a part of the playing XI. Coming to the match, New Zealand is currently the number 1 ranked side in T20Is and the kind of contest we saw in the ODI series, promises another three exciting matches in the next one week. Leading to the match, the visitors had a three-hour full-fledged training session while team India had an optional session that was missed by big names including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. It is a warm day in the national capital but the dew factor will certainly come into play later in the day. The pitch will be good for batting and given the fast outfield and small boundary of Kotal, we should have a high-scoring encounter.

Here are India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates:

Here are India vs New Zealand 1st T20 squads:

5:31 PM: Team India was seen practising at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium yesterday.

In pictures – #TeamIndia‘s training session at the Feroz Shah Kotla ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/q4nnbB4Cmx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2017

India – Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand – Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.