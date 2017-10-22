India vs New Zealand 2017 LIVE Score, 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson face off in series opener today

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Considering it is India, both skippers Virat Kohli and his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson will be looking to their spinners for breakthroughs.

India vs New Zealand 2017 LIVE Score, 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates: After thrashing Australia soundly 4-1 recently, Team India is all set to take on their trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series at home and that too in Mumbai. Sunday’s series opener should not really be presenting too much of a challenge for a red-hot India despite the close 3-2 result in the ODI series way back in 2016 – India had beaten the Kiwis 3-0 in Tests in 2016. Considering it is India, both skippers Virat Kohli and his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson will be looking to their spinners for breakthroughs. Choice includes Ish Sodhi, spin all-rounder George Worker and even Martin Guptill. Kohli, on the other hand, has spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The team that plays spin better will win? Perhaps not. Why? Because Indian pace attack has been great at getting breakthroughs against the toughest of opponents and thereafter the spinners run through the rest of the side. “People talk a lot about adjusting to the conditions in India, and that is really important not just when you come to India but the specific grounds you play at, they are always a little bit different,” New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was quoted as saying by PTI. “We did that fairly well last time we were here and it would nice to do better,” he added. Kohli has replaced KL Rahul with Dinesh Karthik from the side that beat Australia. Surprisingly, both Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami have been benched and Shardul Thakur has been brought in. In a major move at the top, Shikhar Dhawan has come back and is set to replace Ajinkya Rahane despite the fact that he scored 244 runs in the Oz series. “Rahane definitely grabbed his opportunity as the third opener. But it is not a situation where you compromise on winning the series because of lack of experience. We need to strike that balance,” Kohli said. For the Kiwis, Guptill and Colin Munro will be the openers. As far as Kohli’s personal performance is concerned, he is set to break more records. For starters this would be the 200th time in ODI cricket that he steps onto the field for Team India. His career scores stand at 8,767 runs at an average of 55.13, and 30 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Here is India vs New Zealand LIVE Score 1st ODI:

12:56 pm: The Virat Kohli-led side will also have one eye on reclaiming the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after being pushed to the second position by South Africa.

12:55 pm: On a roll after consecutive series wins against Sri Lanka and Australia, a confident India will aim to hunt New Zealand when they face-off in the opener of the three-match One-day International (ODI) series at the Wankhede Stadium

12:40 pm: The blue brigade is all set to take on New Zealand. The countdown for today’s match has begun #INDvNZ #TeamIndia

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.