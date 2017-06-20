LIVE India vs Netherlands Semifinal, Hockey Score, World Hockey League 2017 Live Updates: Confident men in blue eye Dutch scalp

LIVE India vs Netherlands Semifinal, Hockey Score, World Hockey League 2017: India will play the Dutch in their last pool match.

LIVE India vs Netherlands Semifinal, Hockey Score, World Hockey League 2017: After a dominating win against Pakistan in their third match, the Indian hockey team will now take on world number four Netherlands in their last Pool B match of the Hockey World League semi-final in London. Ranked 6th in the world, India is presently on top in Pool B with three wins from as many games, while the Netherlands are placed second with two wins from two games. While beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 fueled India’s start at the tournament, it was the 7-1 win against Pakistan on Sunday that brought jubilation back home among the Indian hockey fans. Meanwhile, Netherlands too has won both its matches quite convincingly. It defeated Pakistan (4-0) and Scotland (3-0). India previously played The Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost to the Dutch 1-2.

Here are India vs Netherlands World Hockey League Live updates:

5:50 PM: “By Beating Pakistan 7-1 in hockey World League emifinal, we have set a new record,” sports Minister Vijay Goel said after India’s victory.

5:30 PM: “It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London,” stated Indian captain Manpreet Singh after win against Pakistan.

5:00 PM: India played Netherlands Hockey World League, it won the game 3-2 in the penalty shootout in Raipur after the match finished 5-5 in the regulation time. The Indian team went on to win the Bronze medal back then.

4:45 PM: Men in Blue have a better record against Netherlands in the recent times. In 2014 Champions Trophy India won the match by 3-2 against Netherlands.