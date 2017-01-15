India vs England, 1st ODI, Live updates: Virat Kohli wins his first toss as captain, elects to bowl first

India won the toss and decided to bowl first. (Photo courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

Chance for a run-out, Ashwin misses the stumps. Hales was gone if that had the stumps. Nervous start for the England opener.

1:47 PM: England: 24/0 (4 overs)

In the air, drops short of Ashwin! That was close. Hales was in no position to play that pull shot, survives.

1:43 PM: Interesting start to the match, enough to cheer about for the fans already.

Engalnd: 22/0 (3 overs)

Alex Hales: 1 (4)

Jason Roy: 18 (14)

Jason Roy survives, DRS shows that the ball was missing the stumps. England – 22/0 (2.4 overs)

1:41 PM: Gone! Out! Roy departs, trapped by Umesh Yadav in front of the wicket.

He has asked for a review.

Four! short outside off, Roy smashes it over covers.

1:40 PM: England: 15/0 (2 overs)

Alex Hales: 0 (3)

Jason Roy: 13 (9)

A quick start for England. Jason Roy is going hard after the fast bowlers but few shots have gone in the air that should excite the Indian fast bowlers.

There is also a little movement for the fast bowlers. Tricky time for Kohli already, whether to attack or stop the runs. First slip is out already!

1:30 PM: England openers are out in the field, Umesh Yadav with the new ball for India.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

England (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

1:05 PM: As expected, Kohli’s decision was based on the due factor. It will be interesting to see how England bowlers cope up with a slipping ball at night.

1:00 PM: Virat Kohli wins his first toss as the captain, elects to bowl first.

Huge cheer in the stadium for India’s new limited overs’ side. Ajinkya Rahane misses the match along with Manish Pandey, Amit Mishra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sam Billings misses out for England despite playing a fantastic knock of 91 in the warm-up games.

12:55 PM: Naseer Hossain is out there with Sunil Gavaskar for the pitch report. Due might play an important role here

12:50 PM:

Team India’s present squad looks completely different than the one that defeated New Zealand 3-2 in October last year. Rohit Sharma is out with an injury and the fight for the opening slots is an open battle between Shihkar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Going by the form, Rahul must make it to the playing XI and team management might be tempted to pair him left-handed Dhawan. Setting the middle-order will be another challenge for Kohli and Kumble. Dhoni said that he is open to bat anywhere between number 4 to 7 and he might occupy the no.4 position followed by Yuvraj at 5. Kedar Jadhav might be preferred over Manish Pandey in the lower order because of his utility with the ball. As far as England is considered, the entire focus will be on the ‘returning’ captain Eoin Morgan who had a forgettable 2016 with the bat. He was the charge of the side after missing the Bangladesh tour due security issues. Morgan’s score in the warm-up games read 3 and 0 and he will have to make this series count to keep his place in the side with players like Sam Billings impressing in the recent past. Spinners, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will have a crucial role to play in the series. David Wiley is coming from an impressive Big Bash League and trouble the Indian batsmen with the new ball in the warm up game. He too will have an important role to play.

12:45 PM: Good afternoon folks! After all the hype around MS Dhoni and Virat Kohlui, its finally, time for some real action. Pune is all set, so are we!