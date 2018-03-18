India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs BAN Nidahas Trophy Final Updates: Rohit Sharma’s youth vs senior Tigers in title clash

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma eye for first maiden trophy as captain.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Nidahas Trophy Final: From one-sided affairs once, the India-Bangladesh clashes have now become tight contests. India will be taking the pitch for the final as the favourites — having won three of their four matches in the Nidahas Trophy, despite the absence of the likes of Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, the Rohit Sharma-led India will have to be cautious of Bangladesh’s tenacity. T20s is all about coping with pressure and the team that manages to do it emerges as the champion. While the Tigers have relied on their senior batsmen, India have banked on the youth power and their stand-in-captain hitting the form bodes well for the side.

Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, and Manish Pandey have made cameos but the lower-middle order, which is largely untested is a cause of concern. If the chase gets tough, can Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar step up with the bat? The two all-rounders have proved their mettle with the ball and have supported fast bowler Shardul Thakur and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s batting has only been about two players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who both led their team to successful chase against Sri Lankans. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das have time and again shown their brilliance but the pressure to perform continues to mount on Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar. Meanwhile, the bowling department has been a mixed bag. Mustafizur is the leading wicket-taker with six wickets but it is Rubel Hossain who has been threatening.

Here are India vs Bangladesh final T20I Cricket Score and Updates: