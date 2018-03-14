India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs BAN 5th T20, Nidahas Trophy Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co one step away from final

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma eye to reach final with today’s win.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score 5th T20, Nidahas Trophy: As Rohit Sharma’s army gear up for the crucial clash against Bangladesh, the sense of tension whether India will make it to the final or will Tigers bounce back in the tournament has surrounded cricket fans. The Nidahas Trophy has not produced the best cricket yet but it has certainly provided a lot of drama. Even though Men In Blue comfortably won against the hosts on Monday, the pressure was evident in both the dressing rooms – that one more wicket could open up the game. The Tigers also provided their share of drama over the weekend. What could tilt the next battle, between India and Bangladesh, is the confidence. Whichever side can retain belief in themselves could come out on top.

In Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s absence, team India is dependent on names like Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur and skipper Rohit Sharma who can change the face of the game at will. Pandey and Karthik’s crucial innings helped India finish off the tricky chase in the last game quietly after Suresh Raina’s 15-ball 27 had stirred up the ground. The Indian bowling department has also looked confident in what they are best – getting wickets.

Shifting to Bangladesh, Mahmudullah’s army made a buzz in the Indian dressing room after their dramatic chase against Sri Lanka. The fact that their previous highest successful chase was 166 has made the chase of 215 all the more special. The star of the moment was Mushfiqur Rahim whose 72 off 35 balls helped the visitors get two points against their name. However, if their batting is at par with other teams, the bowling department still has hope for improvement.

WATCH| India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online

Here are India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I Cricket Score and Updates:

5:33 pm: Pitch and conditions

Rain continues to be forecast in Colombo, with Bangladesh already talking about being mentally prepared for a stop-start game. The pitch is likely to remain the same, mostly batting-friendly.

5:30 pm: Hello and welcome to India vs Bangladesh live updates and it is requested that you guys hold on to your seats tight as this might be a rollercoaster ride. One one hand, if India win today they will enter the final and if Bangladesh win everything will rely on Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash on Friday.

Here are India vs Bangladesh 5th T20 squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.