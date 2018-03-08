India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs Ban 2nd T20, Nidahas Trophy Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co eye comeback

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma eye for a comeback.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score 2nd T20I: After losing the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy against hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma will take the field against Bangladesh with an aim to open its account by earning two valuable points. Despite the powerful top order, and a promising attack – the Indian team is a little short on experience which could be a huge positive for Bangladesh. After a poor home series against Islanders, they have entered the tournament with bruises. Without Shakib Al Hasan in the top order, Bangladesh has failed to produce runs as consistently as they have done over the past two years, and their bowling appears a little light – particularly as Mustafizur Rahman’s efficiency has recently waned. Coming to the conditions, a standard Khettarama pitch is expected – half decent for batting, but a little on the slow side. It is possible – but not likely – that an evening thunderstorm will blow through. The fans must not have forgotten the World T20 match between the two sides where Hardik Pandya produced a magical last over to help India win the game by 1 run. If not better, let’s hope for a similar finish tonight.

Here are India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates:

6:18 pm: India have not lost two T20s in a row since 2016. They have played 19 completed T20s since then.

5:53 pm: Bangladesh have lost all five T20s they have played against India.

5:28 pm: Hello and welcome to the second T20 of Nidahas Trophy. First and foremost I wish you all a very Happy International Women’s Day. Now moving with the match, India would be taking the field to win back the lost confidence while Bangladesh would be eyeing to prove their mettle. Meanwhile, I will be sitting with my good old friend – the Oxford dictionary and would be scouring for words to describe the two teams with one word each. You can also participate in my hunt by commenting in the section below.

Here are India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.