FIFA Under 17 World Cup LIVE Score Final, England vs Spain Live Updates: India awaits new champion in Kolkata

FIFA Under 17 World Cup LIVE Score Final: Unbeaten England will be on familiar territory when they take the field against their traditional rival Spain for the final in Kolkata, having also played their semi-final at the Salt Lake Stadium. A crowd of more than 66,000 is expected to attend the game, while the players may have to contend with temperatures tipping past 30 degree Celsius. The young three lions have dealt with pressure well so far, overcoming Japan on penalties in the last 16 before impressing in their next two knockout matches. England’s tally of 18 goals from six games is the highest in the tournament and striker Rhian Brewster who also plays for Liverpool has been at the heart of their play, with hat-tricks in the quarter-final win against the United States and the semi-final defeat of Brazil. The Liverpool forward is on course to finish as the tournament’s top scorer – he has seven goals to his name so far.

The only player who can realistically prevent him claiming that accolade is Spain captain Abel Ruiz, who scored twice in the last four to prevent Mali reaching a second consecutive final. The Barcelona B forward’s six goals in six matches has helped Spain recover from defeat in their opening game – against Brazil – to reach the final. It is going to be a clash that will leave an impression on the minds of all football fanatics. Spain would be playing their fourth final- losing the previous three while the football’s Sleeping Giants- England are featuring in their maiden under-17 Final.

7:22 pm: England great Wayne Rooney has wished the lads luck.

Good luck to @England U17’s in the #FIFAU17WC final today. Make history lads ???????????? — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 28, 2017

7:20 pm: According to the football expert in the house, England will win 2-1. Well my money is on Spain but if England takes an early lead its going to be tough for La Roja to make a comeback. My Prediction Spain 1-0.

7:15 pm: Today’s winner will be the 9th champion of U17 World Cup.

7:10 pm: Before they were a Ronaldhino, Buffon or Totti this is what the world had- their young counterparts.

7:01 pm: As the ‘Judgement Hour’ draws near let’s have a look at the journey of the two finalists.

7:00 pm: The U17 World Cup has given many great players to the sport which includes Ronaldhino, Neymar, Luis Figo, Alessandro del Piero, Francesco Totti, Esteban Cambiasso, Iker Casillas, Xavi and the list is never-ending.

6:55 pm: It is an emotional moment for the 1.3 billion people and beyond as Fifa World Cup draws to its end. It has been a great three weeks with lots of sad and happy faces. Who will be crowned the champion is still a question but one thing is for sure and is a little cliched too- IT IS FOOTBALL WHICH WILL WIN AT LAST.

6:47 pm: Lets take the virtual time machine and see how India welcomed the extravagant tournament.

6:41 pm: In an interesting fact India has become the nation with most attendance in a single FIFA World Cup.

Most Attendance #FIFAU17WC

1,239,100*(24,296*/mt) India ????????, 2017

1,230,976 (38,468/mt) China,1985

1,002,314 (19,275/mt) Mexico, 2011 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 28, 2017

6:31 PM: Here are the England and Spain squads.

ENGLAND Squad-

Goalkeepers- Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelling

Defenders- Timothy Eyoma, Lewis Gibson, George McEachran, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Joel Latibeaudiere, Steven Sessegnon

Midfielders- Philip Foden, Tashan Oakley-Bootham, Angel Gomes, Jadon Sancho, Nya Kirby, Callum Hudson, Emile Smith, Morgan Gibbs White, Conor Gallagher

Forwards- Rhian Brewster, Daniel Loader

SPAIN Squad-

Goalkeepers- Alvaro Fernandez, Marc Vidal, Alfonso Pastor

Defenders- Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victo Chust, Eric Garcia, Victor Perea

Midfielders- Antonio Blanco, Mohamed Moukhliss, Alvaro Garcia, Carlos Beitia

Forwards- Ferran Torres, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabart

6:00 PM: Hello and welcome to the final match between England and Spain. The match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.