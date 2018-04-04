CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Gold Coast dresses up for Commonwealth Games

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony: The Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast start on April 4.

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shaken up by the ball-tampering scandal, Australia would look to regain its pride with the start of the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast on April 4. While athletes and fans from all parts of the world have already gathered in Australia for the extravagant event, protesters on the Gold Coast halted the Queen’s Baton relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games. Wearing shirts and holding signs saying “No Justice, No Games”, they were protesting British colonisation of Australia. The Indian contingent which was spooked by the needle controversy before the start of the tournament, would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances. Stars like P V Sindhu, Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, M C Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar and Vinesh Phogat are being considered medal certainties while the gymnasts and the table tennis players could turn out to be the dark horses. A total of 6,500 athletes from 71 countries will compete for 275 gold medals on offer across 18 sports. The CWG 2018 opening ceremony will start at around 3PM IST.

Schedule for day 1, April 5, 2018:

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5