CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Gold Coast dresses up for Commonwealth Games

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shaken up by the ball-tampering scandal, Australia would look to regain its pride with the start of the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast on April 4. While athletes and fans from all parts of the world have already gathered in Australia for the extravagant event, protesters on the Gold Coast halted the Queen’s Baton relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games. Wearing shirts and holding signs saying “No Justice, No Games”, they were protesting British colonisation of Australia. The Indian contingent which was spooked by the needle controversy before the start of the tournament, would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances. Stars like P V Sindhu, Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, M C Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar and Vinesh Phogat are being considered medal certainties while the gymnasts and the table tennis players could turn out to be the dark horses. A total of 6,500 athletes from 71 countries will compete for 275 gold medals on offer across 18 sports. The CWG 2018 opening ceremony will start at around 3PM IST.
WATCH | CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online
Here are CWG 2018 opening ceremony LIVE Updates:
Schedule for day 1, April 5, 2018:
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 3:30 PM
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM
India vs Wales
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 AM
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
India v Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5