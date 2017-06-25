LIVE Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 2017 2nd ODI Match Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli & Co start favourites under clouds

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Two days ago, we saw only 39.2 overs being bowled and if the weather forecast has to go by, the cricket fans might be up for yet another frustrating day.

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 2017 2nd ODI Match Live Score Updates: All eyes will be on the weather when the Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing five-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Two days ago, we saw only 39.2 overs being bowled and if the weather forecast has to go by, the cricket fans might be up for yet another frustrating day. The Indian team will have an opportunity to try out a few things but the focus will be Yuvraj Singh’s form who has failed to perform since scoring a half-century in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan. The hosts, on the other hand, would be looking to provide some tough competition to Virat Kohli & Co. After getting smashed in the first few years, the West Indies bowlers made a decent comeback and managed to keep the Indian captain quiet too.

In the last match, India played just two fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kuldeep Yadav was also given his ODI debut but didn’t get a chance to bowl because of rain. It will be interesting to see if the team management sticks to that strategy.

Here are India vs West Indies 2017 2nd ODI Match Live Score Updates:

Here are the squads:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.

Windies – Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.