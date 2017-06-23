LIVE Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 2017 1st ODI Match Live Score Updates: Eyes on Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble departure

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Virat and Co. to play Jason Holder after the departure of coach Anil Kumble.

A week ago series against West Indies looked a mere formality for a strong Indian cricket team but Pakistan’s win in the ICC Champions Trophy final has once again reminded us that cricket is a game of uncertainty where you can’t go with a team or individual’s reputation. The five-match ODI series against West Indies may not sound as thrilling as some of the other cricketing encounters but is of massive importance for both the teams due to different reasons. It will be a fresh start for Virat Kohli and Co after the departure of coach Anil Kumble while for West Indies, it will be about improving their ICC ODI ranking to get a direct qualification for the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. The Champions Trophy is gone but the fear of rain hasn’t. The conditions in Port Spain will be overcast and we may witness a few spells of rain as well.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik.

Windies – Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins.