LIVE India vs West Indies 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score and Match Updates: Virat Kohli aims series victory

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli with Kuldeep Yadav. (Source: BCCI)

LIVE India vs West Indies 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score and Match Updates: A series win will be the first priority for Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team will play West Indies in the 4th ODI of the ongoing five match ODI series. Men in blue are currently sitting in a comfortable position with an unassailable 2-0 lead and if the first ODI wasn’t washed out, the team might had already clinched the title. So far West Indies have bowled first in all the matches and have managed to do a decent job as well but it’s the batsmen who have led the team down. In the previous match, using a damp wicket to their advantage, they picked up early wickets and ensured that India did not end up with a sizeable total, although they were guilty of giving away 100 in their final 10. As far as India’s batting is considered, everyone except Yuvraj Singh has scored runs so far in this series. Virat Kohli might be tempted to make a few changes in the playing XI as well.

Here are the squads for the match:



India – Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik.

Windies – Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins.