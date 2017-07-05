LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka ODI, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Cricket Score Updates: Mithali Raj & Co start favourites

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Mithali Raj is just 86 runs away from being the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: After winning the first three matches comprehensively, Indian women cricket team will start as favourites against neighbours Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup. Winning this match will take Mithali Raj’s team one step closer to a place in the semi-final. Mithali Raj has been outstanding in this tournament so far and Smriti Mandhana is already a star. Both these players have done the majority of scoring for the side along with opener Punam Raut. The bowlers have come good as well and eyes will be on Ekta Bisht who picked up 5 wickets for 18 runs in the last match against Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has lost all its matches in the tournament so far and will require something very special to win this one.

Captain’s take – “We definitely will look into the fact that we don’t lose wickets back-to-back because that puts a lot of pressure on the incoming batters as well as the team. We need to work on our partnerships as batters,” Indian skipper Mithali Raj before the match.

Here is India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 live updates:

Here are the squads for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match:

India – Mithali Raj (capt), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Poonam Yadav.

Sri Lanka – Inoka Ranaweera (captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Chandima Gunaratne, Nipuni Hansika, Ama Kanchana, Eshani Lokusooriya, Harshitha Madhavi, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Chamari Polgampala, Udeshika Prabodani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Prasadani Weerakodi and Sripali Weerakkody.