India vs Sri Lanka 2017 3rd T20 Highlights: India win T20i series; whitewashes Sri Lanka 3-0

10:42 pm: Man of the Match Award goes to Jaydev Unadkat. Player of the Series is won by Lokesh Rahul. Man of the Series goes to Jaydev Unadkat also!

10:24 pm: Dhoni scores the winning run. India wins by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare. With this win India clinch the T20 International series 3-0. With this win India extend its unbeaten home series record to 16.

10:21 pm: With Dhoni’s six, India inches closer to 3-0 whitewash. Now, it is just a matter of minutes.

10:08 pm: Out scare for Dhoni as he nicks the ball that flies past the wicketkeeper who is unable to grab it. India needs 20 from 19 balls. Two balls later survives another lbw decision as review shows the ball flying above the middle-stump.

10:02 pm: Manish Pandey who was looking to end the match has to leave the field. A straight delivery from Chameera completely misjudged by Pandey. Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes to bat and hopefully we will see him finish the innings.

9:54 pm: Pandey launches explosive attack on Akila that fetches Team India consecutive boundaries in the 15th over. Middle-order unable to handle pressure. Hardik departs in a hurry after scoring 4 out of 4 balls.

9:51 pm: Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal by Akila a big setback for India. Now, Hardik has come to the pitch and with Pandey needs to devise a gameplan to restrict the islanders from snatching away a 3-0 whitewash. After 14 overs India at 87 for 3.

9:36 pm: Boundary drought ends for India as Shreyas Iyer ends the 12th over with a six. With that India’s score reaches 72/2.

9:31 pm: Sri Lanka presses India. Concedes just 5 runs. Chameera and Shanaka hardly letting Indian batsmen score. India needs to go big shots. Iyer and Pandey building a partnership. But, boundaries are hard to come by as the last boundary happened 38 deliveries before.

9:19 pm: Rohit Sharma has now hit 65 sixes this year in all formats, highest in a calendar year by any batsman before getting dismissed.

9:13 pm: The match is turning out to be a contest as the Sri Lankan bowlers claim their second victim, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Sharma departs after making 27 of 20 balls. Now, India is at 39/2 after 7 overs.

8:56 pm: Sri Lanka claim their first Indian wicket. KL Rahul departs for 4 out of 9 balls. Rahul misses the delivery that hits his pad. Rohit decides to go for review which is retained after the original decision given was out. India lose their review opportunity early in the game. India at 21/1 after 4 overs.

8:55 pm: Team India practising at nets before the match.

All set for the 3rd and final T20I here in Wankhede. Action to unfold soon #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/bxK9hq6GXD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2017

8:52 pm: First six of the Indian innings. Rohit stands and deliver. India at 17 for no loss after 3 overs.

8:50 pm: India get on to slow start. Rohit and KL Rahul at the crease.

8:21 pm: Asela Gunaratne miss-hits a chest-high shot that is easily caught. Scores 36 of 37 balls. Sri Lanka is at 113/7 after 18 overs.

8:10 pm: 100 comes up for Sri Lanka. Shanaka and Gunaratne hold fort but Lankan lions are cornered.

7:56 pm: Mohammed Siraj claims his first wicket, Thisara Perera departs after a cameo. Sri Lanka 85/6.

7:48 pm: Fifth wicket down for Sri Lanka. Lankan batting in tatters as Indian bowlers, especially Kuldeep and Unadkat demolishes Sri Lankan batting. Both have two wickets under their belt. Sri Lanka at 72/5

7:36 pm: OUT! Sadeera Samarawickrama comes down the crease and lofts the ball. Sri Lanka loses fourth wicket.

7:32 pm: Ouuch! Dhoni nearly misses a catch behind the wicket. That would have put 4 wickets down for SL on the scoreboard with Sadeera walking back to the pavilion. * runs conceded by Kuldeep Yadav in the 8th over. Sri Lanka now, 53/3 after 8 overs.

7:26 pm: Siraj’s over proved costly with 12 runs conceded in the over. Till now, Unadkat has picked 2 wickets while Sundar has claimed his first victim in his first over. Sri Lanka now 43/3 after 6 overs.

7:19 pm: Asela Gunaratne and Sadeera take charge. Brilliant fielding by Manish Pandey as Gunaratne eyes a four in Siraj’s first ball of the match.

7:15 pm: Immediately after Dickwella, Perera and Upal Tharanga departs in quick succession. Now, Sri Lanka is at 19 for 3 after 4 overs.

7:13 pm: It is mayhem out there for Sri Lankan players and fans as the team’s top order is crumbling like a house of cards. Sr Lanka had a steady start in the first over and managed to score a four. in the next over the islander hit one four but Dickwella falls quickly.

6:53 pm: Sri Lankan national anthem ends. India’s national anthem to begin. The entire stadium plunges into silence.

6:51 pm: Indian and Sri Lankan players getting on the field before the national anthem.

6:50 pm: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera (W), Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Thisara Perera (C), Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

6:38 pm: Take a look at the Indian squad.

#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bowl first. Changes – Siraj & Sundar in place of Jasprit Bumrah & Yuzvendra Chahal #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Em2A1tXKo7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2017

6:33 pm: India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Washinton Sundar and Mohammed Siraj.

6:30 pm: India wins toss and choose to field.

6:27 pm: Washington Sundar to debut in today’s match. Before the match, Washington is greeted by his fellow teammates.

Young Washington Sundar is all set to make his T20I debut in Wankhede #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QIZOSvwLe0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2017

6:26 pm: Welcome and Happy Christmas Eve to everybody. Shortly, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at Wankhede, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is the stand-in skipper for Men In Blue.