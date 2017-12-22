India vs Sri Lanka 2017 2nd T20 Higlights: Rohit Sharma and Co beat Islanders by 88 runs

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma’s blue army had entered the three-match T20 series as the hot favourites.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma’s blue army had entered the three-match T20 series as the hot favourites and the stood by it when they defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs. Now, the action shifts to Indore where India will eye to win the match and with it, the series while the Islanders would give it all to save their faces. For India, their top-order clicked in the first T20 with KL Rahul scoring a half-century and later MS Dhoni who had come to bat at number four scored 33 runs to help India reach 180 for 3 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka failed to make any significant impact, as their chase was derailed by the two wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who shared six wickets among them to help India win. It will be interesting to see if the management sticks with MS Dhoni at number 4 or decides to give a chance to Dinesh Karthik or Manish Pandey. Young Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form as well and would like to get a couple of good scores to make his case stronger for the South Africa tour. Jaydev Unadkat looked impressive on his comeback in Cuttack and would like to keep his form going.

8:14 PM: Dhoni batting at No. 3 in T20Is for the first time since 2009.

8:08 PM: Chameera to Sharma, OUT, Rohit falls 82 short. But what a stunner that was. Friday at its best for Indian fans. Good option from Chameera, the short, slow bouncer that doesn’t rise as much. Rohit sees third man up, tries to find the gap past him but can only find the short third man fielder. Terrific exhibition of stroke-making from Rohit.

8:01 PM: Can somebody tell me what is going on? It is a Rohit Sharma’s blitzkrieg in Indore.

7:58 PM: This has been terrific innings from Rohit, he has just kept going on and on and on. Stunning. He accelerates by around 300% after reaching hundred en route to his ODI double-hundreds, but that defies cricket in this scenario.

Century in 35 balls. Salute the Hitman. (BCCI)

7:53 PM: Rohit Sharma goes rogue, another T20 hundred to his bag.

7:45 PM: Watch out! Cricket balls are lying in the stands, in the 2nd tier. This pair is on fire.

India goes past 100-mark. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hitting big. (BCCI)

7:40 PM: Fifty for Rohit Sharma. Will the Hitman be the first to score a T20 double? Improbable but not impossible!

7:35 PM: Indian players were enjoying themselves during the warm-up.

Time for the 2nd T20I to get underway in a few minutes. Hello and welcome to Indore #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HwE8BmVEnn — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2017

7:32 PM: All I ask is why you took Mathews off? He was doing well, he has done well at the start usually and he won’t be useful at the death, then why you took him off?

7:26 PM: From what I’ve seen, 200 is par. Of course, can only say for sure after we see spin and dew.

7:24 PM: Four, Four and Six, what more can we ask for in a T20 match.

7:21 PM: After Rahul, now its Rohit’s turn. Perfect timing, perfect length and the ball goes flying for a SIX.

7:19 PM: Chameera to Rahul, SIX, you want power? You want timing? You want T20? Take it and go. On a length outside off, Rahul comes down, it’s shortish, but still goes through with a lofted shot and it goes, and goes and goes into the top tier over mid-off. Shot of the tour.

7:17 PM: Sharma was quite happy after his first win in T20 as a captain.

1-0 up as #TeamIndia seal the 1st T20I in Cuttack by 93 runs #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/oNKyphLV2p — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

7:12 PM: Mathews to Rahul, no run, yikes. Don’t expect to win too many matches if you drop those. It was wide, it was short. Rahul slashes that straight to backward point. The ball bounces out of Samarawickrama’s hand, the back part of it. Have to take it.

7:07 PM: KL Rahul and Rohit gives India a strong start.

7:05 PM: Rohit Sharma starts firing from the very first over. Hits two boundaries.

6:57 PM: Time for our national anthem and the stadium echoes the anthem with pride and drums rolling.

6:55 PM: A melodic national anthem of Sri Lanka being played. What a song it is. So peaceful and heart-warming.

6:40 PM: India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

6:35 PM: Islanders won the toss and elected to field first.

5:30 PM: Hello and welcome to India vs Sri Lanka live commentary and updates. Rohit Sharma is leading the Men In Blue.