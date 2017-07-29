LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live updates: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund extend lead to 498

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score:….

Even though Day 3 was shared between India and Sri Lanka, the visitors have a firm grip on the match with their lead been extended to 498 runs. A total of 106 minutes were lost in the day due to rain and there were frustrating spells for Virat Kohli-led team as well, especially when Dilruwan Perera was at the crease but that didn’t stop the Indian skipper from scoring yet another half-century in this format of the game and taking his team in the driver’s seat. The Indian bowlers did a decent job by restricting the opposition for just 291 runs, giving their side a lead of 309 runs. Perera was the standout performer for the hosts scoring 92 runs. However, Kohli decided not to enforce the follow on, giving his bowlers some breathing time. Abhinav Mukund (84) registered his highest Test score while Kohli remained not out on 76 at stumps.

MATCH UPDATE – With Virat Kohli still in there and 7 wickets in hand, the Indian team would ideally want to extend their lead to past 600 runs. With six more sessions left, winning the match from should not be a tough task for the Indian side if the rain stays away.

Here is India vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

Here are the playing XIs for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test:

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (c), Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami