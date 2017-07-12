Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Online Score Updates: Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to field first

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup: Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first. (Source: BCCI)

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Online Score Updates: It’s time for the big match! It’s time for the India vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup clash. At the halfway mark, both the sides are sitting comfortably in the points table but sadly, none of the sides have confirmed their place in the semi-finals. Both the teams got off to a good start in the tournament before suffering heartbreaking defeats in their last match, making the battle for the semi-final spot very interesting. The winner of today’s match will make it to the next round comfortably while the team that loses will head towards the pointy end of the competition. The six-time champions Australia will be no mood to make things tough for themselves so Indian team will have to give their best in order to win the match. All eyes will be on Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana who have been clinical for India so far in this tournament but the last match was a reality check that other players also need to chip in.

Australian captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and decided to bowl first. The conditions are overcast and the ball will move initially. The openers will have toe be watchful at the start.

Here are India vs Australia Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Online Score Updates:

Here are the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 match:

India Women – Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav.

Australia Women – Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Elyse Villani, Alex Blackwell, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kristen Beams.