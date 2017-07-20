Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Semifinal, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Score Updates: Ind face stiff test

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Mithali Raj accepted that her team will have to do something exceptional to win the match.

After securing the place in the semi-final by beating New Zealand in the last group match, the Indian women’s cricket team will now take on the strong Australian side in the second semi-final of the tournament. The six-time world champion Australia have been clinical throughout the tourament with just one loss to its name. On the other hand, India has seen both bright and dull days. Mithali Raj and Co have produced some exceptional performances but have also failed at crucial points. Even the India skipper accepted that her team will have to do something exceptional to win the match. Earlier in the tournament, Australia had defeated India by 8 wickets, chasing a target of 227 with just two wickets lost. Raj starred in that clash, but she knows India must up its game on Thursday if it has to dethrone the current World Champion. The winner of this game will take on hosts England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday.

Playing conditions – So far six matches have been played at this venue in this tournament and every time, the team batting first won the game and the reason is that the conditions favour the slower bowlers. 280 has been crossed twice by the team batting first while India have also defended a total of 169 here, with their spinners having a big say.

Here are India vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live cricket score updates:

Here are the Squads of India Women vs Australia Women match:

Australia – Meg Lanning (captain), Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India – Mithali Raj (captain), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma and Sushma Verma.