Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20, Bengaluru: Virat Kohli-Eoin Morgan eye series win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli is looking to wrap up the T20 series tonight. (PTI)

Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the 3rd T20I between India and England. It’s been a highly competitive tour and England have proved to be wonderful visitors. While they would look to leave on a high, Virat Kohli and men would love to seal the tour with a victory as well.

5:30 PM: It is homecoming for the local boy KL Rahul who looks to make it special:

Playing Conditions: Bengaluru is known for its pleasant temperature and even for this match, we are expecting a similar evening with no signs of rain. Chinnaswamy’s wicket is knwon as a graveyard for the bowlers and curator K Sriram has predicted another high scoring match.

Team Combinations: There is not much scope of change in India’s playing XI and Virat Kohli may persist with the winning combination. However, given the history of Chinnaswamy stadium, it won’t be a bad idea to include Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side in place of a spinner or even in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who didn’t bowl a single ball yesterday.

KL Rahul’s return to form was a bright point of the previous match but Indian batsmen have found it difficult to get going so far. Bowlers may have saved them from blushes at Nagpur but at Bengaluru, even a target of 200 plus may not be safe. England has looked a better side in the T20s and the only dissapointment for Morgan so far would be the poor run of form of Jos Buttler. the wicketkeeper batsmen is the only English player who has failed to score and Bengaluru pitch may provide the perfect setting for him.

They may also bring back Liam Plunkett in the playing XI in place of Liam Dawson.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball.