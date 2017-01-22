Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI Kolkata Live Match Score card Updates: England to battle for pride, last chance for Indian openers to cement their place

India would be looking for a white-wash but more importantly, Virat Kohli would be hoping his openers to come good. (Reuters)

Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the third ODI between India and England. Its been an amazing series so far providing us two high-scoring thrillers leaving the fans to ponder what else could the third ODI possibly offer? And, there could have been no better venue to host this match than Eden Gardens.

So far we have seen the scores of 350, 356, 381 and 366 in this series and England’s last outing in Kolkata wasn’t a happy one either. They lost the final of T20 World Cup 2016 to West Indies at the same venue when Carlos Brathwaite smoked Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes.

Now they are back in the town, trying to save their pride. On the other hand, India would be looking for a white-wash but more importantly, Virat Kohli would be hoping his openers to come good.

Alex Hales is out with a hand fracture and Sam Billings might finally get a place in the playing XI. For India, the only change could be of Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball.