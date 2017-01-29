Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd T20 Nagpur: Virat Kohli and team India on backfoot for the first time, series at stake

Team India will look to make a comeback in the T20 series today. (BCCI/Twitter)

Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the 2nd T20I between India and England. Throughout this tour India dominated England but suddenly the visitors have turned the tables by winning the first 1st T20 at Kanpur. India needs to win this game, to keep the series alive. Can they do it?

4:50 PM: The VCA stadium is all set to host the 2nd T20:

Welcome to the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. Our venue for the 2nd T20I against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2HSTHiP7wM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2017

4:20 PM: Here is a glimpse from team India’s practice session:

Playing Conditions:

It’s a late start and as always dew will play an important part. This will be 10th T20 international match at Nagpur in as many months and the boundary ropes have been moved by 10 metres making it difficult for the batsmen to clear the ropes.

However, with the kind of hitters both sides have, ropes hardly come into play. We can expect another high-scoring thrilling match of cricket.

Team Combinations:

Much talked about 19-year-old opener Rishabh Pant may final make his ODI debut due to KL Rahul’s lack of runs. Other possible change for India could be return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Ashish Nehra.

England bowlers looked in better rhythm in the previous match and would hope to keep the good work going. Adil Rashid didn’t bowl a single over in the previous game and the management might be tempted to include another fast bowler in his place.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball.