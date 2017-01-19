Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI Cuttack Live Match Score card Updates: England wins the toss, elect to bowl first

Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the second ODI between India and England. International cricket returns to Cuttack’s Barabati stadium after a wait of about 477-days and the match will be played under tight security so that the unfortunate event of bottle throwing that took place in the last international match against South Africa at the same venue is not repeated.
1:20 PM: In case you missed the toss, you can watch it here:
England have won the toss and they will bowl first. India’s only change – Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Umesh Yadav @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RZEADwDGOo
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2017
1:15 PM: This is a big toss to lose. Dew will play a very important role in the evening. Even a score of 325-330 will be safe here. Remember, India is playing with two spinners as well.
Shikhar Dhawan has kept his place in the side and this could be a do or die match for him. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni would like to get some runs as well.
1:05 PM: There is one change in both the sides. Umesh Yadav is replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Adil Rashid makes way for Liam Plunkett.
Here are the playing XIs:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey
England have won the toss, elect to bowl first.
1:00 PM: Good afternoon folks! It’s toss time.
Both the captain are in the middle.
Over 700 runs were scored in the first match and the conditions at Cuttack point towards another high scoring encounter. The curator has hinted that dew will play an important role in the match and both the captains would like to bowl first after winning the toss.
As far as team combination is considered, India is still struggling to find a stable opening pair and we might see another change with Ajinkya Rahane coming in for Shikhar Dhawan. The middle-order picks itself along with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Even though Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin had a bad game, they are unlikely to be dropped from the playing XI.
The challenge for Virat Kohli would be to pick the second fast bowler. Umesh Yadav was very expensive in the previous ODI and may be replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to his ability to pick wickets with the new ball.
England’s batting order is very settled and can tear apart any bowling attack in this format. However, they might include another fast-bowler in the side given that Adil Rashid was taken away for 50 runs from his 5 overs in the previous game. The visitors will take positive from the fact that at one stage they reduced India to 63/4.
Squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball.