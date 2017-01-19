Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI Cuttack Live Match Score card Updates: England wins the toss, elect to bowl first

Inspecting the pitch- Indian team captain Virat Kohli and Head Coach Anil Kumble. Courtesy: BCCI Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the second ODI between India and England. International cricket returns to Cuttack’s Barabati stadium after a wait of about 477-days and the match will be played under tight security so that the unfortunate event of bottle throwing that took place in the last international match against South Africa at the same venue is not repeated. 1:20 PM: In case you missed the toss, you can watch it here: England have won the toss and they will bowl first. India’s only change – Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Umesh Yadav @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RZEADwDGOo — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2017 1:15 PM: This is a big toss to lose. Dew will play a very important role in the evening. Even a score of 325-330 will be safe here. Remember, India is playing with two spinners as well.

Shikhar Dhawan has kept his place in the side and this could be a do or die match for him. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni would like to get some runs as well.

1:05 PM: There is one change in both the sides. Umesh Yadav is replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Adil Rashid makes way for Liam Plunkett.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

England have won the toss, elect to bowl first.

1:00 PM: Good afternoon folks! It’s toss time.

Both the captain are in the middle.