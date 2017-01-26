Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20 Kanpur: Youngsters in focus as India-England lock horns in the shortest format

Team India practice ahead of their T20 series in Kanpur. (ANI)

After winning both Test series and ODI series against England, hosts are eyeing to win the T20 series as well. As India is all set to take on England in the first of the three T20 matches in Kanpur, here all information on the match for you.

Build Up:

Here you will get live cricket score and updates from the 1st T20I between India and England. It took England 81 days to register their first win since landing in India. However, the visitors have provided enough entertainment for the fans and hopefully, the T20 series won’t be different.

Playing Conditions:

There is a hint of grass on the pitch and bowlers might get extra bounce and movement from the wicket. Since, it’s an early start at 4:30 PMdue to fog at night, teams may hesitate batting under lights.

However, dew will again play a crucial part as the match progresses and captain’s decision after winning the toss may depend on that.

Team Combinations:

With no major ICC t20 tournament coming up, this series may not be of much relevance but it is crucial for individuals. Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra are making a comeback into the Indian side after last year’s ICC T20 World Cup and will have a point to prove to the critics.

Rishabh Pant, Parvez Rasool and Yuzvendra Chahal would look at this as an opportunity to take a step closer to a permanent spot in the side while KL Rahul’s task would be to find his lost form.

On the other hand, England has a similar side that played in the ODI series with T20 specialist Tymal MIlls joining the unit.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball.