Australian Open 2017 Live, Men’s Singles Final: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rejuvenate their rivalry

Here you will get all the live scores and updates from the Australian Open 2017 Men’s singles final. After the early exit of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray from the tournament, all the eyes were on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and the duo have battled against odds to set up a dream final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening.

11.20 AM: The match starts at 8:30 AM (GMT) i.e. 2:00 PM (IST). Live updates will follow.

The Rafa-Federer rivalry is one of the most exciting ones in the sports world just like ‘el-classico’ and ‘India-Pakistan’ and the duo has given another chapter to write late into their careers.

This will be their first final since the 2011 French Open final. While Roger Federer would be eyeing his 18th Grand Slam title, Rafa would be hoping to reduce the gap by winning his 15th title.

As far as head to head encounters are considered, the Spaniard has an edge over his Swiss counterpart. Nadal has dominated Federer in their head-to-head match-ups and has maintained a 23-11 record overall. He has also won nine of their 11 matches in Grand Slams.