Little India in Singapore: It’s Kidambi Srikanth vs Sai Praneeth in the Super Series final

Srikanth, a former World No.3, notched up a 21-13 21-14 win over World No. 26 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to reach the third Super Series final of his career. (Source: PTI)

Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth set up an exciting all-Indian men’s singles final at the Singapore Open Super Series badminton tournament after comfortably winning their semifinal clashes here today.

Srikanth, a former World No.3, notched up a 21-13 21-14 win over World No. 26 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to reach the third Super Series final of his career.

Earlier, Praneeth, who had been laid low by a shoulder injury, continued his rampaging return to the court by thrashing three-time Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold winner Lee 21 -6 21-8 in a lop-sided semifinal match.

Also Watch:



It was double delight for India as, possibly for the first time in the history of the game, two Indians will clash for the title in a Super Series event.

Praneeth was the first to make it to the summit clash after he executed his plans brilliantly to completely outplay his opponent in a 38-minute match.

Srikanth then showed why he is considered one of the best Indian shuttlers right now, fighting back from 4-9 down in the opening game to never look back.

Interestingly, Praneeth has a 4-1 head-to-head record against his more illustrious compatriot, who had clinched the 2014 China Super Series Premier and 2015 India Super Series and also reached the quarterfinals of Rio Olympics.