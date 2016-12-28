Life beyond cricket: Mahendra Singh Dhoni pays a visit to Ranchi’s Deori temple

Today Dhoni paid a visit to Ranchi’s famous Deori temple to offer prayers. (ANI)

Team India limited overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is keeping himself busy these days in his own way. Ever since, he retired from Test cricket in December, 2014 midway during the Australia tour, he seems to find ample amount of time to spend with his family and friends. However, Dhoni also finds enough time to hit the gym, net-practice and drills to keep himself fit and active for the upcoming ODI tours that Team India is scheduled to play in.

In fact, ‘Mahi’ is one of the fittest cricketers on the planet, whether he is behind the wickets or in front of them. But apart from cricket, today he paid a visit to Ranchi’s famous Deori temple to offer prayers. It is one of his favourite temples and he had even visited the place with wife Sakshi after marriage in 2010 to seek blessings from Maa Durga in this famous shrine.

As far as playing cricket is concerned, in the year 2016, Team India has played more of Test cricket than the limited formats, and Test captain Virat Kohli has hogged the limelight finding immense success in India’s series’ victories over West Indies, New Zealand and England. However, for ‘Mahi’, he had assignments coming his way with gaps, as he got ample time to strike a balance between cricket and personal life.

In 2015, Dhoni captained India in the ODI & T:20s Down Under in Australia, then captained in a short T20 series against Sri Lanka at home, then came the Asia Cup T20 triumph in Bangladesh, the ICC World T20 at home, the glamorous IPL where he captained a new side ‘Rising Pune Supergiants’, an ODI & T20 trip to Zimbabwe with new bunch of boys and finally the ODI series against New Zealand in October.

Up next, India plays England in a 3 match ODI and 3 match T20 series starting January 15, 2017. Dhoni finds time to visit malls to meet fans, endorse advertisements, and visiting army camps too.