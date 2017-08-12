Lalit Modi resigns as president of Nagaur District Cricket Association, says goodbye to cricket

Lalit Modi resigned as president of Nagaur District Cricket Association on Friday. (Source: PTI)

The former Indian Premier League or IPL chief Lalit Modi who has been living in London since landing in controversies a few years ago resigned as the president of Nagaur District Cricket Association. The development took place late night on Friday when Lalit Modi handed over his three-page resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in which he resigned from the post and called for Rajasthan Cricket AAssociationto be made “best again”. “I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now,” he said.

The 50-year-old former BCCI vice-president is currently facing allegations of money laundering and is on a run from Indian authorities and in exile. In March, the Interpol rejected India’s appeal for a global warrant against him.

“When I look back at all this work at a macro and a micro level, I believe it is truly time to move on and provide the next generation of administrators an opportunity. This way we will be able to ensure that there is never a stagnation of ideas and ideas as we all know in this VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world is the new global currency,” he added in this letter.

Dear Fans of cricket & the lifeline of the game. I want to take this oppertunity 2 thank each & everyone of you for making @IPL what it is???????? pic.twitter.com/WOIlYUaRs1 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 11, 2017

Because of Lalit Modi’s presence in the Nagaur District Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI had banned the Rajasthan Cricket Association. However, his resignation has opened the door for RCA to make a comeback. Rajasthan has also not hosted a single Indian Premier League (IPL) or an international match in the past 3 years.

“More importantly, I believe in the reforms introduced by the Hon’ble Justice Lodha. I believe that is truly the way forward. In fact, the RCA was the first of the associations to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the proposals of the Lodha Committee in letter and spirit. And in that same vein, I am happy to inform you that I have decided to bid cricket goodbye for now,” Modi wrote.

Lalit Modi’s 22-year-old son Ruchir had lost the high-stake Rajasthan Cricket Association election in June to Congress man CP Joshi. Modi was believed to be the man brain behind the Indian Premier League but left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money-laundering and proxy ownership.